Kundan anklets with pearls

This beautiful anklet studded with pearls and stones is made from premium quality golden material. It's a piece that will match any Kundan style jewellery you own. Very traditional in design, this anklet is perfect for a special occasion, whether a wedding or some other family function on a festival day. While they may seem heavy, these anklets are relatively lightweight to ensure comfort. It makes for these perfect bridal jewellery, and you should buy this pair if you're looking for comfortable yet stylish anklets.

Gold-plated and studded anklets

Made from high-quality metal, the anklets themselves have a gold plating and are beautifully studded with golden stones and pearls. The material is nickel and lead-free and thus is skin-friendly. This pair of anklets has multiple loops that allow you to adjust the length as per your size. This simple feature lets you share the anklets with your loved ones, as they don't have to worry about their size. Also, the design is such that you can wear it with any footwear without being uncomfortable. Buy this pair of anklets for their dainty design.

White metal anklets with ghungroos

This beautiful pair of anklets are made with white metal and are plated with gold while featuring strings of pearls. These strings have ghungroos on the bottom-most layer as well. Not only do they look elegant and classy, but they pair well with several styles and outfits. Pick up this pair for their unique traditional design and clean finish.

Graceful and trendy anklets

This pair of anklets is unique and inspired by middle-eastern jewellery styling. The adjustable toe ring and well-designed structure make it easy and comfortable to wear for functions that last for hours. The gold colour and delicate strings of pearls and studs give it a blingy look that makes it an excellent pick for festive occasions. The anklets almost cover your feet and look truly graceful when you wear them on a saree, lehenga or a salwar suit. Buy this pair of anklets for its beautiful design.