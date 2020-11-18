Adjustable 3-shelf racks for easy organisation

Reliable storage for indoors or outdoors

Featuring stainless steel rods and chrome-finished steel, this rack is tough and ensures that you get many years of service from it. Made with rust-resistant materials, this rack is great as a vertical organiser inside your home or even in balconies for displaying your potted plants. This product lets you have peace of mind when it comes to heavy items as each of the strong shelves can hold an impressive 33Kg of weight. A feature that we appreciate is that this shelving unit comes with lockable wheels that let you quickly move it about whenever you need to.

For adjustable shelving that features a great design and complete sturdiness, you can’t go wrong when buying this one.

Ideal kitchen storage

Compact enough to fit most areas yet durable enough for small appliances or vessels, this rack will complete any kitchen. With a height of 36 inches, length of 30 inches, and a 14-inch breadth, you’ll always have plenty of storage space for all your needs. Thanks to its simple design, setting up this rack is effortless and doesn’t require any tools. Allowing adjustment at one-inch intervals, you can place each of the shelves at the desired height depending on your storage requirements. Having a height-adjustable lower shelf also makes cleaning under the unit easy. If you’re looking for an adjustable rack to help you keep your kitchen organised, look no further.

Heavy-duty, durable storage

Great for use at home, office or garage, this shelving unit is a great way to keep your things organised while making the most of limited space. Well-built with advanced welding technology, each shelf can hold up to 25Kg, giving you a sturdy and robust storage solution when you need it. We thought the adjustable feet that keep the shelves level and safe on uneven floors were a simple but ingenious feature to give you peace of mind. With a powder-coated finish, you can easily clean this adjustable rack with a wet cloth. Buy this rack for all your heavy storage requirements; you won’t be disappointed.

All-round storage for home

This rack comes with eight hook attachments so you can hang smaller things from the sides. A great feature of this rack’s design is that it also comes with plastic shelves which make storing smaller items easy. Made from corrosion-resistant materials, this product is highly durable and excellent for storage at home. With a capacity of up to 10Kg, you can use this versatile rack as a bookshelf, shoe rack, or even bathroom storage. While you can adjust the height of the lower layer to accommodate larger items, you can get almost double the amount of storage space by extending the shelves sideways. If you’re looking for a fantastic multi-purpose rack with expandable storage, pick this one.