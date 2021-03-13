Add style to your room with beautiful beds

Add a royal look to your room with this bed

The dimensions of this king-size bed are 208 cm in length, 193 cm in width, and 99 cm in height ensuring enough space for you to sleep. The material used to make the bed is rosewood – sheesham giving it a regal look. This perfectly polished bed is teak in color adding to its elegance. The stylish headboard makes it stand out. The bed comes with drawer-type storage increasing its utility. This bed is perfect for the master bedroom or guestroom.

Make your room look smart and elegant with this bed

This queen-size bed is made of engineered wood making it sturdy and durable. It is perfectly seasoned for optimum moisture content to reduce the possibility of seasonal expansion or contraction. The dimensions of this bed are 198.1 cm in length, 157.5 in width, and 78.7 in height. The natural brownish of the bed adds to its smart look. The bed comes with 4 storage compartments inside which can be pulled up. It is highly suitable for the kid’s bedroom or guest bedroom.

Give your room a luxurious feel with this bed

This bed is 88 inches in length, 63 inches in width and 31.5 inches in height. The ideal mattress size for this bed would be 78 X 60 inches. It is made of Sheesham wood and MDF/plywood. The honey finish of this bed gives it an extremely stylish look. You can assemble and install this bed on your own reducing the effort of calling someone to do it for you. It is perfect for any bedroom in your house.

Add a dash of elegance to your room with this bed

This queen-size bed is 203.9 cm in length, 160 cm in width and 89.9 cm in height. It is made of Sheesham solid wood giving it a fabulous look and finish. The recommended mattress size is 78x60 inches. The fine texture, ample storage and solid structure make this an ideal bed for your home. The assembly can be done by you using the instruction manual. The load-bearing capacity of this bed is 360 kgs ensuring durability and strength.