Add style to your formal attire with these jackets

Superior quality material

This formal jacket will definitely make you stand out in a crowd. It is made of a good quality mix material of polyester and viscose. The material is absolutely comfortable, soft and silky. The breathable cloth has a smart slim fit look that is tighter than a regular fit for better shape. Shaftesbury London Men’s Slim Fit Jacket will give you a handsome look when paired with a black formal pant. It is available in several flexible sizes and it can also absorb sweat.

Overall classy look

You can add a dash of spice to a simple formal shirt with this blue blazer. It has a comfortable fit with long sleeves that seem great even with informal outfits. It is made of a mixture of Terylene, rayon and spandex material that gives you an effortlessly handsome look. It is recommended that you only dry clean this jacket for durability. This jacket is also very cost effective.

Patterned Lining

Here is a formal jacket that will make you look like a boss. It is made of a mixture of polyester, viscose and elastane which feels like a cotton blend material giving you a soft and stretchy fit. The look of this jacket is casual yet very classy that makes it versatile to wear it on every occasion. It has a patterned lining and contrasting threads on the button for a stylish finish. Marks and Spencer Men’s Formal Jacket also features internal pockets and a pull out pocket square that makes dressing smarter.

Shiny and modern design

Are you looking for a blazer that you can rock at weddings or cocktail parties? Then this is the right choice for you. This blazer has a shiny fabric which is made of the perfect blend of polyester and viscose. It has a slim fit and notched collar that gives it a modern design. BREGEO Men’s Cotton Casual Blazer has exceptional craftsmanship that makes it perfect as informal and formal wear. It also has multiple pockets and the material is very lightweight providing maximum comfort.