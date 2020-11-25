Add spice to your next barbeque with these charcoal grills

Extra blow slots

Are you hosting a barbeque for the very first time? Then here is the right option for you. This grill is made of a good quality charcoal steel that doesn’t rust very easily. It has a compact size that will really work for small outdoor garden barbeque parties. The color of this product is plain black and it comes along with a mesh grill, foldable legs, charcoal net and a charcoal carry handle. It is equipped with everything essential for a great barbeque. Supreme Mall Charcoal Barbeque Grill also features blow slots for extra heat production which cooks the food well.

Superior quality powder coating

Here is a grill that is perfect for outdoor parties and events. It is made of a sturdy and durable iron material that doesn’t rust easily. This grill also has a super sleek black body with a superior quality powder coating. This coating is not harmful and it can withstand chipping, temperature fluctuations, moisture, etc. It also has a heavy duty charcoal based grill which gives your food a smoky taste and a warming rack to give you a perfect cook. H Hytec Charcoal Grill Barbeque comes along with 8 skewers and a packet of charcoal. It also has a very travel friendly briefcase design with foldable legs and an easy to carry handle.

For small parties

Cooking delicious barbeque meals is super easy with this charcoal grill. The grill is made of good quality stainless steel and is paired with a charcoal barbeque stand. It features extra blow slots for optimum heat production. This grill can comfortably cook a delicious meal for 2 to 5 people, making it perfect for outdoor picnics or a small get together. The best feature of Inditradtion Portable Barbeque and Kebab Grill is its very unique and compact design that makes it easy to carry and store anywhere. After folding, this turns into a suitcase and it also has handles attached.

Tough baked finish

This portable charcoal grill is made of an alloy steel material which has a tough baked finish that makes it durable. This material also provides optimum ease for cleaning and maintenance. It has a round shape with an attractive red lid which also contributes a lot to its looks. Along with sturdiness, the product also provides medium warmth while cooking. Traders 5253 Charcoal Grill is of a medium 14 inch size and features foldable legs so you can carry it outdoors. It also comes with an ash catcher and this product is extremely cost effective.