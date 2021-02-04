Add some funk to your ride with these retro style helmets

Easy release buckle

Here is a half helmet that will give you a rough and tough look. The outer material is made of extremely durable ABS material and it has a plastic inner material. This helmet consists of a simple steel quick-release buckle with adjustable chin straps for proper fit. The interiors also feature a padded material for comfort while riding. Ezip German Retro Style Half Helmet has a unique green color that gives you a World War inspired look. The material is also light in weight and comes in a universal free size.

Many sizes

Are you looking for a retro-style yet simple helmet that will balance the look? This is the right option for you. This German styled half-helmet has a matte black colored body that looks great with any scooter and your outfit as well. It has a World War II inspired look and keeps you safe while riding. It is made of a sturdy inner and outer plastic material with a Y-strap for a perfect fit. These straps also have an adjuster that you can use to get the optimum fit. AutokraftZ Half Face Helmet has an overall lightweight and comfortable material. It has a unisex design that can be worn by men as well as women.

Extra protection

Here is a comfortable half helmet that has kept safety at its top priority. This helmet has a simple design that is available in multiple colors. It is made of an extra sturdy and hard ABS material that will protect you from blows or any possible mishap. It has a three-layered corrugation that gives you extra protection to withstand a heavy collision. Habsolite Safety Helmet is not only great for bike riding but also can be used at industrial sites, cycling, trekking, climbing, etc. This helmet is ideal for both men and women.

Classy look

Here is a bike-riding helmet for all the Royal Enfield lovers. This half helmet has a plain black look and has been specially designed to be worn by bullet riders. It has a dull black finish with a German-inspired look that will go with a pair of goggles and mask. This helmet will surely exceed your expectations and complete your rider look. It comes in a universal size with chin straps for optimum fit. Benjoy German Style Motor Bike Helmet has a lightweight material for comfort and a durable body for optimum protection.