Glamorous oxidized jhumki earrings

These dangling, trendy silver oxidized earrings show off an Afghan-inspired design. They are almost 10cm in length but are light in weight, so you can be comfortable even when you’ve to wear them for a longer time. Made with German silver and no nickel or lead, these earrings are skin-safe and will not cause allergies. In addition, the high-quality plating will not wear off even with everyday use. Purchase this pair of intricately designed earrings if you have a special occasion to attend.

Stunning design with beads

Made with matte finish sterling silver, this pair of double chandbali earrings are a fantastic addition to your collection. The plating is non-allergic and can be worn worry-free whenever you’re in the mood. The design is intricate and has a line of silver beads that takes it up a notch on the style-quotient. While they appear large and heavy, they’re comfortable to wear and look exceptionally brilliant when you’re dressed up for a wedding or any other function. This one’s an excellent buy to pair with a solid coloured saree or kurta.

Ethnic silver earrings

This pair of earrings is more on the contemporary side, given that it is a fusion of traditional and modern design. It’s a small dangler with an antique finish which is simple yet attractive at the same time. Being small in size, it’s perfect for daily wear - whether you’re going to the office, catching up with friends or for a quick grocery run. While the earrings are made with quality material, it is best to store them in an airtight pouch. Buy this adorable pair of earrings if you’re looking for a small gift for your loved ones.

White oxidized silver triple jhumki

Inspired by the tribal jewellery designs from Kashmir, this pair of earrings is a must-have for every earring collector out there. It has three jhumkis dangling from chains that are made with white oxidized silver. The length almost touches the shoulders, yet; the earrings are lightweight. Pair it with traditional outfits or even on Indian ethnic dresses, and you’ll indeed receive compliments for your style! So get this pair of long and unique dangler earrings as a gift for yourself or your loved one.