Add elegance and style to your look with these tote bags

Stand out in a crowd with this tote bag

This is a synthetic material blue coloured tote bag that is 0.5 cm in height, 30 cm in length and 23 cm wide. It has a zip closure making it safe and convenient to use. This spacious bag has 2 compartments for all your essential belongings. It also has 4 pockets for your smaller stuff like keys, lipstick etc. making it easier for you to find them. This bag is an elegant bag with a self-textured stripe pattern ensuring an attractive look. This medium size tote bag comes with a double flat handle making it highly suitable for regular use.

Make running errands and daily chores easy

This is an extra-large tote bag that is perfect to run errands. It is durable and light-weight. It is made of man-made leather and has a unique woven texture at the front making it look elegant. It is 39.5 cm in length, 30 cm in width and 8.6 cm in height. It has 2 slip pockets for the phone and a portable charger and a zip pocket for your essentials. The bag has a soft and sturdy lining. This tote bag has a dual flat shoulder for a convenient all-day carry. The back zip pocket can be used for things such as sanitiser or wet wipes.

Save the environment with this tote bag

This large spacious bag measures 18-inch x 14.5 inch in size. This printed tote bag is made of heavy cotton fabric which makes it long-lasting and durable. This bag comes in cute prints and is super spacious with chain closure and has a zip pocket on the inside. The extra pocket can be used to store handy things like keys, earphones, mobile, etc. This versatile bag is multipurpose and can be used as gifts, carry bags for shopping, travel bags or college bags. It is washable. This bag is eco-friendly as it is manufactured in facilities (SEDEX 4-pillar) that run on solar power.

Look stylish and elegant with this tote bag

This tote bag measures 33 x 13 x 39 cm in size. It is made of canvas material which gives it a good look and finish. The bag comes with a zip closure making it safe and convenient for use. The dual shoulder strap ensures that it's comfortable to carry even for long hours. This bag is perfect for day outings, office, college, travelling and shopping. It comes in multiple colours and prints including floral, stripes, aztec among many others. The variety of prints available is a bonus. It can be matched with western as well as Indian outfits.