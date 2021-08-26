Freesize

ARCTIC AR-AG-BB Acoustic Guitar Bag/Cover can securely house all sizes and shapes of folk or classical guitars, mainly 38", 39", 40", 41"sizes. Highly durable construction fabricated from water-repellent polyester fabric and heavy duty stitching ensures maximum safety from dust and scratches while 360 degree foam padding assures maximum possible impact protection. The two large zipped pockets can hold accessories, thus increasing utility. The comfortable shoulder strap and handle provide ease of movement while carrying the guitar.

Premium material

Baritone Acoustic Guitar Bag Cover is a product from Make in India initiative. It is designed with high quality material and durable zip enclosure internally lined with 12mm foam padding for shock resistance. The cover also holds two compartments for carrying accessories. The shoulder strap and handle provide comfort in carrying the guitar while studs at the bottom provide support when placed on ground. It is well suited for guitars of a variety of brands and sizes be it acoustic or semi acoustic.

Extra protection

CIERGE Heavy Padded Acoustic Guitar Bag/Cover as the name suggested is heavily padded with 12 mm internal foam lining for better protection. The durable construction manufactured from high-quality 1680 nylon fabric and advanced Japanese hybrid stitching technique protect against dirt and scratches. It has two zipped pockets to hold accessories along with adjustable back straps for comfort This cover can perfectly house all 41” size guitars of all brands.

Stylish design

True Cult Acoustic Guitar Bag/Cover (Light Grey) is a blend of durable construction and attractive appearance. The high quality 1680 nylon integrated with Japanese hybrid stitching techniques and 12mm internal foam padding ensure protection from dust and scratches. It has two zipped pockets to carry accessories along with adjustable back straps for comfort of the user. It is ideal for 41” size guitars of all brands.