Accessories to keep your children safe in cars

Head support band

The Getko With Device Adjustable Child Car Seat Belt Head Support Band is made up of pure cotton fabric and has an inner lining which is both soft and thick. This support band provides relief to the neck, when out on car rides, and is designed in a way to ensure maximum force and shock absorption so that your kid’s neck doesn’t get hurt. It has multiple uses such as providing head support, relieving neck strain and also for providing a relaxed nap time, whenever out on a ride.

Protective car seat

The Sunbaby Car Seat for Baby comes in the colour red and black. There is also an only red variant and a red seat, incase you’d want something different. It weighs merely 1200 grams and its dimensions read – 16 x 14 x 6 centimeters. It comes with a belt guide which helps to ensure correct fitting of the diagonal setting of the car’s safety belt. It has a fabric cover which can be removed as well as cleaned. It can hold a weight of upto 36 kgs at least!

Premium quality

The HOME CUBE Car Safety Strap Seat Belts Pillow Shoulder Protection Belt Pads are made up of premium quality faux suede along with PP cotton filler, and is soft, durable and comfortable.

It provides strong support to the neck and head to help to enjoy a long and relaxed nap, wherein your seatbelt stays securely buckled up. It is detachable, shrink proof, non-deforming and washable and extremely easy to clean. It comes in a pack of two and there are five different soothing colours to choose from!

Seat belt holder

The Safe-O-Kid Car Safety Essential Seat Belt Holder and Shortener for Toddlers comes in a pack of one as well as two, and other than the colour blue, you can also opt for the red variant. This belt is ideal if you are going for long car journeys which might get a little hectic, because using this belt will ensure that your child doesn’t feel uncomfortable during the journey. This seat belt holder and shortener is completely washable and it helps to keep your child well protected. Also, its free size, so irrespective of your infant’s age, it’ll fit him/her!