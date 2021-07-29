Durable tent

This durable, weather-proof tent also comes with a window, which you can choose to open or close. Sometimes you just need to be inside your tenant for any reason but need that fresh air flow, so this is the one for you. The tent is of good quality, spacious and easy to put up. It gives you a feel that you can be at home in the wilderness as well. It’s a good piece of equipment to have while camping, especially if you are travelling with children or with a pet.

Easy setup

While camping, everything that you have with you should be hassle-free, even the tent. This is a lightweight, weather-proof tent that is very easy to set up. You can pitch it whenever and wherever you want, again fold it and make a move. For campers who don't have a long rest in their schedule, this is the perfect tent for you. Also, this tent can accommodate 2-3 people comfortably. Don’t be fooled by the lightness of this tent. It is perfectly capable of holding its own against the weather, and is good value for money.

Weather-proof

This tent is a favourite among campers. This has been rated as the beast weather-proof tent. The tent is perfectly shaped, the seams are done well & have double protection. The tent will not seep water or UV light, which leaves the campers a good rest even in extreme weather conditions. Also, this tent is non-flammable which makes it safe in case you need to ignite something inside, owing to the outdoor circumstance. This tent is great when the weather is unpredictable or if you are heading to very windy camping grounds.

Extra-large

This tent is huge! If the group wants to stick together, then this is the perfect tent. AThe tent looks magnificent owing to its size, it is durable, weather-proof, easy to set up and has good ventilation. Apart from camping, it will be a good choice even during picnics or other events. This is a good tent for people who are just out for a fun time and works very well as a base tent or medical tent as well. The tent ensures that an entire family can hang out together with extra room to spare.