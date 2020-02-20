A little less to worry with these smart wearables

HolyHigh 115U Smart Fitness Band, Waterproof Fitness Tracker Watch for Men Women Kids Step Counter Calorie Counter Messages Call Alarm Reminder Cameral Shoot

This band gives you a fitness high which makes you want to keep those calories in check. The tracker has an advanced sensor to continuously monitor your heart rate while the fitness tracker will monitor daily activities like cycling, running and calorie burning. You can also connect the band via Bluetooth to your phone to receive notifications or calls.

The smart watchband can run up to 7 days after a single full charge of between 1-2 hours. This is compatible with both iOS and Android-based devices and also has a scientific sleep tracker while being fully waterproof. With so many features, one would surely call this a gift from the holy.

Garmin Rubber Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch with Music (Blue)

This is what one calls a musical watch which can store up to 500 songs while the presence of over 15 preloaded sports apps makes you spoilt for choice in terms of maintaining a workout schedule or keeping a track of exercises, heart rate, etc. Vivoactive 3 also has a unique feature of estimating your fitness age along with important fitness indicators.

You can connect to your smartphone via the watch to receive texts or respond to emails while your friends get a chance to follow your outdoor activities. Another interesting addition is Garmin Pay which allows you to pay for your purchases using the watch where the tap your card feature is available. With so many features and so little time, what is your reason to not buy the Vivoactive 3 music watch?

SHOPTOSHOP M3 Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch Heart Rate with Activity Tracker Waterproof Body Functions Like Steps Counter, Calorie Counter, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate Monitor LED Touchscreen

The M3 smart fitness band believes that a good nights’ sleep is key to a healthy individual and the sleep feature allows you to adjust your sleep time while tracking various parameters to help balance your life. With a 0.96 HD IPS touch screen, the fitness tracker monitors heartbeat, steps taken every day, calories burned and so much more.

You can also receive a phone call and not worry much about taking that shower with the band in your hand. The makers have also provided a blood pressure tracker to make it easier to get a health checkup. Available on the amazon store with features galore and one can safely say that we could not have asked for more.

GOQii Run GPS Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor & 3 Month Personal Coaching (Black)

One thing is certain, even Goku from Dragon Ball Z would be interested in wearing the GOQii GPS fitness tracker. There are an inbuilt GPS and fitness tracker to track real-time activities while in terms of battery life, you might run out of steam but the battery would run for 7 days minimum.

A really interesting option is the training and consultation feature which allows you to choose a fitness trainer, nutritionist, general practitioner who guides you towards your fitness goals.

The GOQii ecosystem offers a wide variety of features and like the Goquii motto, it is time to set the tracker on your wrist and get set go.

