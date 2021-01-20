Blenders that make a fantastic addition to any kitchen

Best blender overall

This model is a fantastic performer and includes four jars that are great for preparing various things. There are many reasons why this compact little powerhouse with the super-fast motor is the #1 mixer-grinder in India. This all-in-one solution offers four functions - mixing grinding, juicing and chopping to help serve up various dishes. You even get a free recipe guide for healthy living written by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor. If you’re looking for a fantastic blender, this is it.

Top performance and a powerful motor.

This 1000W Nutri blender with 100% copper motor, is a beautiful piece of machinery. It effortlessly crushes, blends, chops, grinds and purees. Its wave action system continuously pulls the mixture down into the blades for smooth results every time. The jar lock makes sure you don’t accidentally start it without the jar fixed in place. With two speeds and a handy pulse function, this is a great time saver for those short on time. If you have your heart set on a colourful, quality blender, this one is a good option.

For healthy smoothies and shakes

Variable speed and sturdy design make this blender a popular model with those who are health-conscious. Its 450-Watt motor is powerful and the option of four sharp stainless steel blades to blend a variety of ingredients for easy meal preparation anytime. Perfect for garlic, onion, spices, herbs, cheese, chocolate, dressings, sauces and spreads, this blender comes with a one year warranty, and its compact size makes it easy to store or place on your kitchen counter. If you’re looking for a quieter blender that still gets the job done, get this one.

Daily blending made easy.

At this fantastic price point, this blender has good looks and is easy to use daily. Getting your weekly fix of healthy and tasty juices, smoothies, dips and chutneys is easy thanks to its 450 watt motor and choice of 4 blades. Perfect for prep work and easy to clean and store, we found the lids stayed on well, and performance wowed us every time. So, whether you start every day with green smoothies or love frozen margaritas on the weekend, this is the compact blender you want to complete your kitchen today.