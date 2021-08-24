9 jars

Preethi Zodiac MG 218 Mixer Grinder, 750W, 5 Jars (Black/ Light Grey) + Preethi Steel Supreme MG-208 Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars combo’s motor has passed 215 Hours of endurance test. The Citrus Press accessories can juice a dozen fruits in one go.It has Atta Kneading Blade, Chopping Blade, Slicing Blade,Grating blades making it a multi-purpose mixer. 3-in -1 Insta Fresh Fruit Juicer Jar has a cutter blade assembly for pure fruit extraction. In case of any overload the colour of indicator light will be changed from Blue to Red. This will indicate that the motor has tripped and the user needs to reset the overload protector which is located at the bottom of the product.The wider base ensures greater stability while kneading and grinding. Triangle grip shape.

Elegant mixer

Prestige Perfect Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder makes grinding fast and effortless. The thoughtfully designed handles and four super-efficient blades for grinding make it an intelligent choice. Jar Material: Stainless Steel + Juice Jar( Polycarbonate); Body Material: ABS Plastic; Cord Material: PVC with copper wire; Blade Material: Stainless Steel; Speed Control: 3 speed control. The 4 super-efficient blades help in better grinding of ingredients. Jar safety lock to ensure safety - product won't start if not locked correctly, operating noise levels between 80-90 dB . All in all, life in the kitchen is definitely a lot easier with the Prestige Perfect Plus around.

Rust resistant

If you are looking for a solution for your blending requirements then Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder is dexterously designed to provide hassle-free and smooth operation. Comes in a compact setup which is very easy to accommodate in your kitchen.The three-speed knob makes it convenient to switch between different speed modes while preparing your delicious dishes.The juicer blender has a sharp stainless steel blade that grinds through all kinds of fruits and vegetables with the help of its stainless steel blades to retain the maximum amount of nutrition.The base of the mixer grinder is equipped with anti-slip pads.Rust-resistant and made of food grade material, these stainless steel jars store your food safely.

Leak proof

Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder offers a newly designed 750W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor. The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance. Specialized blades help to cut even the toughest ingredients and give the finest paste. Specially designed rubber gaskets for the lids of wet and chutney jars that guarantee a tight fit and smooth and secure locking. Unique triangular compact shaped body with less grooves for easy cleaning.