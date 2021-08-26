Elegant design

This mixer grinder can take your culinary skills to a different level with the 500W speed. It comes with 3 jars – a 1.2 L liquidizing jar, a 0.8 L dry grinding jar and a 0.3 L chutney jar. Its elegant design with easy grip handles ensures sturdiness on all jars. It enables you to grind and blend ingredients of varying texture effortlessly and quickly. The mixer grinder has a sturdy rust-proof body and a highly durable stance which is made from ABS plastic that avoids corrosion with time. It also has a shiny finesse to the appliance that will enhance the overall look of your kitchen. Bajaj Rex 500W Mixer Grinder with Nutri-Pro Feature, 3 Jars, (White) makes grinding and blending easier as you can increase or decrease the speed, without overloading the system.

Compact machine

Nutri-blend is India’s best selling mixer-grinder-blender. It has power motors, beautiful looks, unbreakable transparent jars and awesome powers. This compact machine grinds chutneys and masalas with a speed of 22,000 RPM which is twice that of a normal mixer-grinder. The unbreakable jars are made from polycarbonate which enables a transparent look. It does not have any buttons, all you have to do is place, twist and play to make all kinds of chutneys, shakes, smoothies and masalas. It has super sharp blades which are surgical grade steel blades. It also comes with a recipe guide curated by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Nutritionist Swati Thoda. Wonderchef Nutri Blend Complete Kitchen Machine, 22000 RPM (Mixer Grinder, Blender, Chopper, Juicer, Stainless Steel Blades, 4 Unbreakable Jars) comes with a service warranty of 2 years with the vest after-sales service in over 12,000 pin codes across India.

Durable material

This mixer grinder runs on a powerful motor and there will be some noise. It has a 500 watt high performance copper motor to grind the strongest materials and give smooth consistency. The nickel coated blades are designed to ensure super fine grinding and blending the blades are made from stainless steel that provide longer life and durability. This mixer grinder comes with 3 jars that give your kitchen a contemporary and graceful touch, with a hint of style. Orient Electric Kitchen Kraft MGKK50B3 Mixer Grinder, 500W, 3 Jars (White) has 3 speed control options for moderating the speed according to your purpose.

Losing-lasting

This mixer grinder is built to last long. It functions on 500 W which helps in blending and grinding things faster. This mixer has a flow breaker in the jar for better grinding or liquidizing. The blades are made from superior 304 stainless steel grade blades. It has an ergonomically designed mixer body and jar handle for easy operations and comfort. The mixer-grinder comes with 3 stainless steel superior jars (400 ml chutney jar, 800 ml Dry/wet grinding jar, 1.5 L stainless steel blending jar). Havells CAPTURE 500 Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar (Grey & Green) comes with 2 year overall warranty and a 5 year Motor warranty.