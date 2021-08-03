Excellent solution for sparkling whites

This detergent powder is made to refresh all your white garments. It has been formulated without bleach, so it helps you get whiter whites without any fear of ruining the fabric or skin irritation. Now you can easily brighten your whites without bleach or harsh ingredients thanks to its whiteness boosters. Another plus is that it can be used whether you’re washing by hand or using a washing machine. If you’re an office-goer looking for an effective detergent to wash your dress whites, add this to your cart right away.

Good detergent for daily use

This detergent powder is safe to use on whites and colors, so it is a great all-in-one solution for all the washing you need to get done through the week. It has an enzymatic action that works quite well for stain removal and the mild scent is also quite pleasant. We found this leaves clothes refreshed and ready to wear. Economically priced, this detergent is easy on your wallet and your hands. Pick this one if you frequently hand wash your clothes.

Detergent that cares for your clothing

This detergent powder comes with advanced power bullets that do a great job at removing tricky stains like grease, sweat, and oil. It also fights germs, prevents fading, and helps conserve the fibres of your garments, keeping them softer for longer. No more scratchy sweaters and itchy pants that feel rough after a few washes! If you’re looking to switch to a new detergent powder that keeps your clothes spotless without making them look more worn out with each wash, we recommend buying this one.

For clothes that smell fantastic

This lemon and rose scented detergent powder will make doing the laundry an energizing experience. The scent of this powder is quite long-lasting and will leave your clothes smelling super fresh after each and every wash. The 4kg bag will last for a long time and the powder dissolves and tackles stains without leaving a residue. With just 1 scoop required per bucket or 2 scoops per full load in a machine, we think it's a good choice for all your garments.