Designed for comfort

These casual clogs are lightweight and have good arch support that makes wearing them

comfortable and convenient. With their round toe design, these casual shoes are not very restricting in the toe box area, which is beneficial for those suffering from foot problems like bunions or hammertoes. Their soft sole acts as a cushion to protect the feet, ankles, and back from impact while walking on hard surfaces. The material they are created from makes them waterproof, odour resistant and very durable. Buy it for its lightweight and shock absorption qualities.

Made to last

This casual sneaker is made from canvas, which is a durable, plain-woven fabric. The shoe is breathable, lightweight and goes well with just about any outfit you can imagine. The canvas shoe is machine washable, so throw ’em in your washing machine whenever you want them cleaned, with no worries. A strip of rubber running along the sole under the toe is part of the shoe's classic design. It also helps with the durability of the shoe if you are someone who drags your toes. Buy it for the shoes classic, timeless design.

Comfort in every step

These casual sneakers were created keeping skateboarders in mind. The shoes are highly durable and built for rough use. These shoes can stand up to some serious stress, as they’re designed to hold together while supporting you when you're walking, running, flying through the air on a skateboard, and so much more. The suede uppers add a look that bridges the gap between the street and high-end. The sneaker is known for its waffle outsole design. The outsole provides just the right amount of grip and traction you would need for any sporting activity. Buy it for the retro look it offers.

Your feet deserve the best

These casual slip ons are designed to get onto your feet with minimum effort. It is a great match with jeans, swimming trunks and shorts, making it the perfect choice for any casual outing, be it at the beach or a club. The rubber sole is flexible and provides your feet with just the right amount of support for walking or jogging. The shoe has an everyday design that is a blend of comfort and style to give you a laid-back, relaxing experience. Buy it to bridge the gap between dressy and casual.