Compact and efficient option

This wireless mouse is compatible with both Windows and Mac OS operating systems. The USB receiver is pretty small and when connected to your laptop or computer, will not cover other ports. The mouse is easy to use and requires no software to run, just plug it into a free USB port and you are good to go. The mouse operates over a wireless transmission and is both responsive and scrolls smoothly. We find the ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use and the rubberized grips on the side help you maintain a firm hold for easy scrolling. Buy this mouse for its hassle-free plug-n-play feature.

Ideal for busy professionals

This mouse is the perfect computer accessory for those who give presentations at business meetings or conferences. Packed with efficient technology, you can use this wireless mouse at a distance of up to 10 meters from your computer. When presenting your project, and the mouse is not required, it is small enough to fit in your pocket and keep your hands free. The mouse uses a low charge, and you won’t have to worry about changing batteries for up to 12 months. Buy this wireless mouse for its compact design and fantastic impressive battery life.

Designed for your comfort

This wireless mouse is designed to reduce hand fatigue even after hours of use. The mouse has an ambidextrous design that offers the same comfort for both left and right-hand users. The mouse uses a 2.4G wireless transmission to give you a stable connection for precise tracking and scrolling. A feature we appreciate is the power-saving function. If you don’t use the mouse for more than 10 minutes, the mouse switches to sleep mode, thereby increasing your battery life. Comfortable and power-efficient, we highly recommend buying this mouse.

Suited for small workspaces

This mouse can be used on any surface, saving you the hassle of carrying a mouse pad to presentations or college lectures. You can use the settings to select from three pre-set DPI options - 800, 1200 and 1600. The higher the DPI, the faster your mouse moves across the screen, a handy feature for those with smaller desk space. The wireless USB receiver is stored inside the mouse when not in use. This serves to protect the USB and ensure it does not get lost or misplaced. If you’re short on space, this is the mouse for you.