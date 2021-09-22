Bring your movies to life in 4K resolution

Fast and responsive, this media player is ideal for watching 4K, HDR or HD visuals in stunning quality. There's plenty to love about this streaming media player starting with how easy it is to set up and use. Simply plug it into your TV using the included HDMI cable, connect to the internet, and you're good to go. It comes with a remote that features dedicated app buttons and convenient functions so you won't have any trouble operating it.

For a fantastic media player that's capable of high-quality streaming, pick this one.

Upgrade your viewing experience

With this streaming media player, you can access a wide range of apps and watch your favourite movies and TV shows in vivid detail. You'll find controlling this device a breeze thanks to its feature-packed remote. What's more, you can also use the remote's voice feature to activate the digital assistant and control other smart home devices in your network. A stellar feature is that you can also use this device to wirelessly mirror images and videos from your mobile phones or tablets.

For an exceptional media player, we recommend buying this one.

Effortlessly mirror your Android screen

Designed for hassle-free screen mirroring, this media player is an excellent accessory for your Android devices. It comes equipped with a built-in HDMI cable so you can effortlessly connect it to large screen TVs or projectors. If you own a CRT TV or an older monitor, you'll appreciate that this device also comes with an AV cable. Additionally, Using its dedicated app, you can have access to the best, free streaming content on the internet at your fingertips.

Buy this media player to supersize your viewing experience.

Enjoy your media on a large screen

Suitable for use with various platforms and operating software, you can use this device to stream content from almost any device to a larger HDMI-enabled screen. You'll find its compact size means it won't take up much space in your bag and it makes an ideal travel companion. By plugging it into your hotel's TV or your car's media display, you can stream content in 1080P resolution straight from your mobile.

Convenient and practical, you can't go wrong buying this fantastic media player.