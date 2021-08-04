Non-sticky cream for your nightly skin routine

This overnight repair cream by The Minimalist absorbs easily and does its work while you enjoy your beauty sleep. It is formulated with Sepicalm and oats, ingredients that will soothe your skin and leave it feeling fresh by the morning.This product is suitable for all skin types and can be used by both men and women. It’s also sulphate, paraben and fragrance-free so no need to worry about irritation in case you’ve got sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a new addition to your nightly skin routine, check this one out.

Glycolic acid for oily skin that’s acne prone.

Plum’s Green Tea mattifying moisturizer hydrates the skin deeply without the greasy feel. It can keep your face matte for upto 6 hours, so you can go about your day without worrying about having to reapply. Along with green tea, it is also enriched with glycolic acid which helps slough off dead skin cells. This moisturizing cream is 100% vegan and the green tea scent is simply divine. We would recommend this one to everyone who is looking for a medium level of hydration and struggles with acne and break-outs.

Lightweight cream that moisturizes well

This oil-free moisturizer by Neutrogena is formulated for combination skin with their Microsponge system that keeps your T-zone looking fresh and oil-free. It moisturizes well without leaving that dreaded sticky residue. So, you can use it for your whole face, whether it’s the dry patches or the zones that are prone to getting oily. It is alcohol-free, fragrance-free and will not clog your pores either. If you’re looking for a daily, no-fuss moisturizer that can help control oil and keep you looking shine-free, add this to your cart.

Hyaluronic acid cream for

This moisturizing cream is gel-based, making it ideal for oily skin types. This product blends super quickly into the skin too and has that classic Pond’s fragrance which is mild and sweet. It also contains Hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture and keep your skin feeling plump. The best part is this product is suitable to use all year round, so you won’t have to switch out your cream with a change in the seasons. If you’re looking for a versatile moisturizer for regular use, we would recommend this one.