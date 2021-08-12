Quality spanners for every handyman

Manufactured with high-quality chrome vanadium steel, this set is durable and makes an excellent addition to your toolkit. The 8-piece set comes with open and ring-type spanners for use with nuts between 8mm and 19mm. Each spanner comes with a nickel plating that prevents it from rusting and adds to its long life. In addition, the open jaw end uses a proprietary design that helps you get a better grip by rotating the spanner just a little.

For a fantastic spanner set that's durable, this is an excellent choice.

Reliable tool for DIY projects

Manufactured from a robust alloy using the drop-forged method, these spanners boast professional quality. These dual spanners feature an open spanner on one end and a bi-hexagonal ring spanner on the other. Crafted with a 15-degree offset, you'll find they fit easily and offer excellent grip. We love that this set contains 12 combination spanners that range in size from 6mm to 22mm, so you'll always have the right size available.

Whether working on your vehicle or tackling home improvement projects, these professional-grade spanners are a great buy.

For wrenching made easy

Designed to help you work with less effort, this spanner set is affordable and loaded with impressive features. This set includes 12 heat-treated and extremely strong spanners treated with a satin finish nickel plating which makes them resistant to corrosion. These spanners come with long handles which deliver more torque, so you won't need to put in too much strength to loosen stuck nuts and bolts. What's more, you'll find keeping them clean and organized effortless as they come with a convenient roll-up tool bag.

Buy this set for a pocket-friendly spanner set that offers excellent value.

Multi-sized spanner set

This set makes an ideal addition to any workshop with 14 combination spanners with sizes between 6mm and 24mm. Each spanner has an ergonomic design, so it fits well in your hand. Manufactured from heavy-duty chrome vanadium steel, these double-ended spanners offer an ideal balance of practicality and strength. To give you peace of mind, they come in a plastic rake-style holder so you can always have your spanners safe in one place.

If you're looking for a capable spanner set to add to your toolkit, you can't go wrong with this one.