4 Quality Prams that make strolling an absolute pleasure

Sleek design and more control

Meticulously designed, the Luvlap Cruze Stroller Pram lets you and your baby bond as you explore your neighbourhood or head to the park. Ergonomically designed and compact enough to fold and take anywhere this stroller meets European standards. Its multi-position seat keeps the baby comfortable in sitting or sleeping positions while the 5 Point safety harness keeps your little one securely seated. You have powerful rear wheel brakes which give you more control on slopes and inclines, along with the 360-degree swivel and lock front wheels, which allow superior manoeuvrability. Even walking in the sun is no problem with a rear canopy that can be unzipped, rolled up and fixed in places even at 180 degree sleeping position. All in all, a great buy!

Adjustable features to keep your baby happy

Superbly designed to give your baby a safe, comfortable and smooth ride anywhere, the Rover Stroller Cum Pram has a well-built sturdy frame and easy-to-move swivel wheels. Sturdy double-wheeled nose gives extra stability and easy manoeuvrability irrespective of what kind of path it's on. Easy anti-shock braking mechanism provides hassle-free control while a multi-position backrest and foot-rest recline feature keeps your baby super comfortable all through the trip. You will love the adjustable canopy with a peekaboo window, as it will shade your child from the sun while letting them have a look at the world going by. The storage basket is super helpful and easily holds diaper bag essentials you’ll need on the go. What more would one want?

This one is all about your baby’s comfort

EN 1888 Safety Certified for meeting high safety standards, the Cuppy Cake Grand strollers have been rigorously tested for mechanical strength, colour quality and parts. The one hand fold allows you to manage your young one and fold the stroller smoothly and effortlessly. The multi position recline makes travel simpler as it lets your baby sit up or nap on the go. The reversible handle lets you keep your baby facing you while strolling around town while the wide seat lets the baby move around and get comfortable. Perfect from 0-5 years of age this stroller has a meal tray, swivel wheels and strong rear brake for ultimate control. We say, don’t think twice and go for it!

Premium quality at an affordable price

This pram is light weight which makes it super easy for you to carry and maneuver around. If you as a parent are worried about the safety, stop stressing out. This stroller is EN 1888 Certified for Safety, so you can spend worry-free time with your baby. It’s locking mechanism is ultra smooth, and don’t forget the adjustable sitting position for your baby’s comfort. The full canopy is just the cherry on the cake. And to top it all, it comes at a great price, so that along with the baby, even parents can be happy! A great budget buy with assured quality. Go for it!