Great quality and easy to use tiffins

This set of three different-sized lunch boxes can handle all your food storage needs. They are airtight and come with four locks on each side. The glass used is quite thick and high-quality, so no need to worry about leaking. The best part? They come with an air vent mechanism on the lid making freshly microwaved food easy to handle and transport. If you need a durable microwave-safe lunch box that’s cost-effective and built to last, this option is a must-buy.

Premium look and durable material

This lunch box set comes with a small, medium, and large-sized container. It has that extra premium look, so you can totally use it for serving food as well. You can also store these in the freezer and use them for baking too. The borosilicate glass used also resists stains and makes the cleanup time a breeze. And if you don’t feel like washing by hand, it’s dishwasher safe as well. It definitely makes a great practical gift that one could get a lot of use out of.

Sleek storage for big households

Gone are the days when lunch boxes were bulky and a total eyesore. The lunch boxes in this set are sleek enough to be used at your fanciest dinner party. Its airtight system locks in freshness super effectively. Durability is also a big plus here. The sturdy silicone seal on the lid can withstand multiple uses and washes. This set comes with a whopping eight boxes. That makes it a great pick for big families, or if you like to prepare meals for the week in advance.

Designed for people on the go

This set of lunchboxes has been thoughtfully designed with office-goers in mind. It is leak and stain-proof, and equally easy to assemble and disassemble. It also makes the clean-up process effortless. No need to worry about wasting precious minutes washing your lunch box. The silicone lining comes right off and can be rinsed in a flash. It also comes with a stylish carry bag that is machine washable. If you’re looking to upgrade your current lunchbox situation for the office, this is an excellent option.