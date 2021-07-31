A belt for all occasions

This faux leather belt has a textured finish that looks good on formal pants. The belt is reversible and can be worn on either side, depending on your preference. The belt's smooth side goes well with formal outfits. The other side, with a unique cross stitch pattern, is better suited for casual wear. The leather belt is black in colour and is sure to match any outfit you wish to wear it on. The belt is well designed, and the excellent quality material used in its making could make it highly durable. Buy it to compliment any outfit.

Elegant and stylish

This belt is made from PU leather. PU leather is also known as synthetic leather. It has a similar feel and texture to leather but is not made from animal skin. The leather does not absorb water and is easy to clean. While belts made of genuine leather may soften and change colour over time, this faux leather belt will maintain a uniform look for its lifespan. The belt length is designed to fit a waistline of up to 42 inches. Buy it to show off your sense of style.

An easy way to bring your outfit together

This leather belt provides up to 38 length adjustments with its ratcheting track system to make sure you get a perfect fit. The belt strap can be trimmed for a more tailored fit. The easily detachable buckle can be removed to cut the belt to your preferred length. The belt's buckle is scratch-resistant to keep it looking flawless. The leather belt comes packaged in an attractive-looking box that makes it very presentable as a gift. Buy it as a gift for a friend who loves dressing to impress.

No compromise on quality

This belt is made from 100% genuine leather. The leather belt buckle has an auto-lock design that does away with the need for pinholes. To fasten the belt all you need to do is slide the belt strap through the buckle where it automatically locks. The belt buckle is detachable and can also be swapped out for one, with a different design to give the belt a new look. Pressing down on a lever on the side of the buckle will release it. Buy this high-end belt for its durability and quality.