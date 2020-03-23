4 laptop backpacks to start the year on a stylish note

Polyester 15 L Blue School Bag with Laptop Compartment

Don’t let the simple clean design of this laptop fool you. This laptop backpack can handle the daily commute and its wear and tear quite nicely. We were happy to see a dedicated pocket to carry a water bottle and umbrella and a sturdy laptop compartment. The high-quality water repellent fabric is synthetic and lightweight. The interior section is delightfully roomy and well-padded while the zippers seem sturdy and long-lasting. For the competitive pricing, this backpack is an absolute bargain for those on a smaller budget!

Sassie Polyester 31 L Navy Blue School Bag with Laptop Compartment

Known for its clever use of design and fabrics, this generous 31-litre bag is perfect for the school or college goer. Handy compartments hold all the books and supplies you need coupled with adjustable straps that distribute weight evenly make this sophisticated design a real winner. Super comfortable to carry all your chargers and peripherals around, the stylish colour and graphics makes it a cheerful bag, you can use in more ways throughout the year.

Bonus points for the reasonable price points and sturdy stitching!

Wesley Milestone 15.6 inch 25 L Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack

Casual, classy and able to handle up to a 15-inch laptop, this is the bag of choice for the commuter on the go. Its slim sturdy design means that it is perfect for hauling your laptop, lunchbox and other items in the main compartment which is padded and roomy. Made from the highest quality materials, this backpack is a great pick for anyone looking for practical and protective storage while travelling on local transport. The front compartment is an organisers dream with pockets to carefully store everything from your phone to your glasses, tablets and keys. Digging out one thing from your bag when you need it just got a whole lot easier.

AmazonBasics Laptop Backpack

Made from superior quality, durable material this large multi-compartment backpack has a padded sleeve for laptops and can protect up to a 17-inch laptop easily while travelling. The main compartment is easy to access and overall the bag has a number of easy organizational compartments for pens, keys and even your cell phone. The contoured shoulder straps are easily adjustable and sufficiently padded to make carrying this fully loaded bag around comfortable and easy. Packed chock full of useful features, this backpack is not only hard working but is also professionally styled to keep you looking sharp even in a formal setting.

