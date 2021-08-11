A versatile topping option

Kids love honey, but the mess they create when they try to add it to just about everything drives parents crazy. All that is a thing of the past as this honey comes in a squeeze bottle. The best part about it is the easy and mess-free application that delivers the perfect dollop or drizzle of honey every time. No extra spoons or pouring straight from the container necessary, which means clean up is done quicker too. This is perfect to use to finish off shakes, dress up pancakes, or even to add to your daily cup of tea. If your family loves to put honey on everything, this is a must-have.

High-quality honey that will last you a while

If honey is consumed a lot in your home, this 1 kg jar of honey is the perfect item to stock your pantry with. It contains no added sugar and has also been put through intense filtration along with a Nuclear Magnetic Resonance test, so you can rest assured knowing the quality is top-notch and it is free from adulteration. If you’re looking for just the pure golden liquid without all those nasty additives, this is the one to go for. You could even eat it right out of the jar!

For a delicious blend

This honey has been formulated with a blend of Sundarbans and Tulsi flora honey. The consistency is super smooth which makes it extremely easy to spread on toast and rotis. It mixes in very easily with water, milk, and tea if that’s how you prefer to consume your honey. It also comes in a sturdy glass bottle that you can repurpose once you’ve used up all the product. If you’re looking to cash in on all the benefits of honey without compromising on the taste, this 500g jar of honey is the one for you.

Perfect for your weight loss journey

This is a set of 2 jars of honey, each weighing 1 kg. This honey tastes delightful and is an excellent alternative to sugar. If you’re on your weight loss journey or are looking to cut back calories here or there, incorporating this honey into your routine will come in quite handy. Additionally, it has a long shelf life of about 24 months.If you’re looking for quality honey that delivers quality and affordability, we highly recommend buying this one.