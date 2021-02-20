4 great gifts for Avengers fans

A 90 piece Avengers puzzle perfect for gifting

This 90-piece cardboard jigsaw puzzle of a panoramic image featuring characters from Marvel’s Avengers probably includes the entire star cast. The finished puzzle comes to 76cm X 29cm in size and reveals a pictures view of characters such as Black Widow, Vision, Ant-Man and many more in action. This puzzle is printed using non-toxic inks and makes for a perfect gift to children who are a fan of the franchise. Suitable for children of ages 6 years and above

Improve your child’s memory with this extensive Avengers jigsaw

Improve your child's memory and visual skills with this enthralling 60 piece jigsaw puzzle of their favourite Avengers. .This masterpiece of dimension 35 x 23.5 Cm designed creatively with good quality cardboard and an excellent print with bright colours will not just amaze your child but will last in the long run. The main characters of the franchise are used to pique your child's interest to improve your child's problem-solving abilities. Suitable for children above 6 years of age, this extensive puzzle will keep your child engaged while improving his/ her hand-eye coordination, and concentration.

For a splash of lego humour

If your child or an Avenger fan has an Xbox then gifting this video game is a must. You get to enjoy LEGO Marvel's Avengers' unique take on open-world gameplay as you assume the roles of Earth's mightiest heroes to collect gold bricks, studs and unlock additional characters including fan favourites like Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, new characters from Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and more. This game is also available for Playstation and Nintendo users. Pick this up for a game filled with 100 new and returning characters from the Marvel franchise with an array of exciting capabilities and a splash of classic LEGO humour.

Feel the panther spirit with this Nerf claw

Marvel's Black Panther redefined the superhero fandom and chants of 'Yi bambey' - a catchphrase from the movie went on to be a viral trend. Inspired by this mighty superhero, this nerf clay is a perfect role-play toy for it. The nerf claw comes with small bullets to give an extra added effect of the superhero in motion. To use - put on the claw, hold the button and simply swipe to launch. Perfect to keep your children busy, this nerf claw makes for a great gift for kids ages 5 and up