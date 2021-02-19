4 great books from Indian authors that will get you hooked to reading

Romance thriller

If you are someone who loves thrillers, this book just might be for you. This story revolves around urban loneliness, once in a lifetime kind of true love, and mystery. This book will keep you on the edge of your seat with its unpredictable plot. Best suited for older adults this book is a story of two people who meet by chance. They discover what they have is true love and decide to elope and start a new life somewhere. Just when the plan is supposed to work the female protagonist disappears. What happens next is a series of thrilling twists and turns. Get this book today if you love thrillers, mystery, and romance.

Relatable characters

Based on a true story this book is about love, heartbreak, and friendship. Suited best for the younger audience, this book is witty, humorous, as well as insightful. The characters in the book are real and very relatable. The story revolves around mainly two protagonists, where one is finding a way to publish his first novel while managing his hectic job schedules and keeping his feelings for his best friend in his heart, while the other has gone through a breakup and is meaning to find a way to give wings to her passion of making chocolates, even though the happy memories of her ex is hurting her.

Simple feel-good story

This book features a love story during unusual times. Suited for millennials, this book is also a good read for other age groups. The characters are well developed and have a certain emotional depth. The narration is simple and lucid which makes it all the more appealing to read the story. The story is very simple, sweet, and relatable. It conveys that love can be found in the darkest of the time. If you are looking for a light read, this book is perfect for you.

A story of love and dreams

This book is perfect for those people who want to start reading. The language is easy and the narration is simple. Not only is this story about love but also a story of dreams. It is also about working hard and passionately to achieve those dreams. The story involves a female protagonist who wants to move to her dream city for a job and career. The plot progress through her diary entries. The writing style is extremely elaborative which is actually a strong point considering the readers will get a clear idea to imagine the minute details. If you are looking for a romance novel that captures your passions in life, this book is perfect for you.