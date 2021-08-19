Amazon-fp

4 Fantastic sleeping bags for the adventure enthusiast

FP Studio August 19, 2021 11:44:05 IST
4 Fantastic sleeping bags for the adventure enthusiast

Sleep snugly in cool weather
Designed to offer comfort and durability, this sleeping bag is made from heavy-duty fabric and has robust zippers. With a length of six feet, children and adults can use this sleeping bag comfortably. The hollow fibre stuffing keeps you warm and cosy and is ideal for use in temperatures between 5 and 20-degree Celsius. The roomy interior features a handy pocket so you can keep your phone or wallet safe while you sleep. Lightweight and compact when not in use, you'll find it highly portable.
If you're looking for a sleeping bag that's durable and light, choose this one.

Versatile all-season sleeping bag
This sleeping bag comes in an attractive red colour and has several notable features. You can use it for a comfortable sleeping space on camping trips or for when you have additional guests at home. It features a patented zipper that prevents fabric snagging and keeps a cool breeze out. Thanks to the full-zip design, you can also open it up and use it as a blanket. What's more, you have the flexibility to join two of the same sleeping bags for double the space.
For a capable multi-purpose sleeping bag, you can't go wrong buying this one.

Wake up refreshed
Ideal for a good night's rest after hiking or on an adventure trip, this wallet-friendly sleeping bag keeps you protected in cold weather. With a length of 220cm, we find it suitable for most adults. Made from waterproof polyester and filled with hollow cotton fibre, it retains heat well with minimal leaks. The half-circle hood also has a drawstring closure you can tighten to keep cold drafts out. Quick to unpack, its simple design allows you to roll it away after use just as effortlessly.
Available at a low price, you'll find it offers excellent value.

Convenient and durable option
Made from high-quality materials, you can expect many years of service from this sleeping bag. Thanks to its waterproof lining and double-sided zippers, you'll stay dry and warm even if it's wet outside. It offers plenty of room, and you can sleep comfortably within it in any position. It comes in a handy compression bag that helps you pack it away into a compact size when travelling. For use on warm nights, you can open the lower zipper for ventilation.
Pick this sleeping bag if you're looking for all-weather comfort.

Updated Date: August 19, 2021 11:44:05 IST

TAGS:

also read

Keep air pollution out of your kitchen with these top chimneys
Amazon Firstpost

Keep air pollution out of your kitchen with these top chimneys

Best fully automatic top loading washing machines
Amazon Firstpost

Best fully automatic top loading washing machines

Top natural toothpastes to try today
Amazon Firstpost

Top natural toothpastes to try today