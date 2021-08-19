Sleep snugly in cool weather

Designed to offer comfort and durability, this sleeping bag is made from heavy-duty fabric and has robust zippers. With a length of six feet, children and adults can use this sleeping bag comfortably. The hollow fibre stuffing keeps you warm and cosy and is ideal for use in temperatures between 5 and 20-degree Celsius. The roomy interior features a handy pocket so you can keep your phone or wallet safe while you sleep. Lightweight and compact when not in use, you'll find it highly portable.

If you're looking for a sleeping bag that's durable and light, choose this one.

Versatile all-season sleeping bag

This sleeping bag comes in an attractive red colour and has several notable features. You can use it for a comfortable sleeping space on camping trips or for when you have additional guests at home. It features a patented zipper that prevents fabric snagging and keeps a cool breeze out. Thanks to the full-zip design, you can also open it up and use it as a blanket. What's more, you have the flexibility to join two of the same sleeping bags for double the space.

For a capable multi-purpose sleeping bag, you can't go wrong buying this one.

Wake up refreshed

Ideal for a good night's rest after hiking or on an adventure trip, this wallet-friendly sleeping bag keeps you protected in cold weather. With a length of 220cm, we find it suitable for most adults. Made from waterproof polyester and filled with hollow cotton fibre, it retains heat well with minimal leaks. The half-circle hood also has a drawstring closure you can tighten to keep cold drafts out. Quick to unpack, its simple design allows you to roll it away after use just as effortlessly.

Available at a low price, you'll find it offers excellent value.

Convenient and durable option

Made from high-quality materials, you can expect many years of service from this sleeping bag. Thanks to its waterproof lining and double-sided zippers, you'll stay dry and warm even if it's wet outside. It offers plenty of room, and you can sleep comfortably within it in any position. It comes in a handy compression bag that helps you pack it away into a compact size when travelling. For use on warm nights, you can open the lower zipper for ventilation.

Pick this sleeping bag if you're looking for all-weather comfort.