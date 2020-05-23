4 electric toothbrushes for a brighter, whiter smile

For great gum health

The Philips Sonicare is probably the best electric toothbrush money can buy this year. Said to get rid of seven times more plaque than a standard manual brush, just two weeks of use makes all the difference to your dental hygiene. The Innovative Sonic Technology pushes water between teeth while its brush strokes break up plaque and remove plaque easily. Bonus points for the long lasting battery that lasted perfectly over our 10 day trip easily and has swappable heads and brush settings that let you switch from tackling specific needs to cleaning your teeth better overall.

Powerful and Rechargeable Toothbrush

One of the more affordable and competent electric toothbrushes on the market, Oral B’s Pro 1000 is perfectly angled to pulse, oscillate and provide easy cleaning. Making daily cleaning a more precise routine, it has a timer that pulses every 30 seconds to help you remember not to stay in the same place for too long. Another thing we can all be guilty of is applying too much pressure. The simple alert on this brush turned out to be the perfect reminder to be gentle on our gums. With added features like a long lasting battery, interchangeable heads and more, this brush is priced reasonably so that anyone can try an electric toothbrush without breaking the bank.

Electric Toothbrush For Best Oral Hygiene

Changeable brush heads, more thorough plaque removal and three modes to suit different conditions of teeth and gums make this electric brush a real winner. Try the clean mode for daily use, soft mode for sensitive teeth and, white for gum care. Unlike most other brushes, this one gently cleans out the plaque even at your gum line to reduce bleeding and improve your smile in just days. The long-life rechargeable battery is compatible with any charger or that offers a USB port making it super convenient to use at home or while travelling.

Multi Colored and Waterproof

Lightweight and ergonomically designed, the Chesta Electric toothbrush has extra soft nylon bristles and a sensitive brushing mode that is perfect for those who struggle with painful teeth. The rounded bristles themselves are softer so you're not scraping at the gum-line, while the head still vibrates for a top-quality, deep clean. In sensitive mode, we found it perfectly comfortable and well-engineered to clean gums and hard to reach corners safety and gently. With so many useful features, you can get cleaner, whiter teeth by simply switching out your old toothbrush. In fact, we found it to be so good, that we won’t be going back to a manual brush anytime soon.