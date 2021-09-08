Say hello to spotless clothes

Created by a respected detergent brand, you can have peace of mind when using this product. It comes in an easy to use powder form that dissolves quickly in water and adequately penetrates the clothing fabric. We appreciate that its effective formula contains no parabens, which makes it safe on your clothes and your hands. Thanks to its high-efficiency formulation, you can use this versatile detergent to get tough stains out of clothes using a hand wash method or in a machine.

For an excellent powder-detergent, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Deep cleaning for radiant looking clothes

This detergent uses a powerful formula that is gentle on fabrics while delivering exceptional deep cleaning. You won’t have to stress about accidentally dropping ketchup, chocolate, or masalas on your favourite clothes, as this detergent uses advanced stain removal technology. Suitable for coloured and white garments, this powder helps you keep your clothes looking bright and clean without the worry of colours transferring during the wash. In addition, this product includes two conveniently sized 2kg packs which makes it a cost-effective purchase.

If you’re looking for a fantastic detergent powder that cares for your clothes, pick this one.

Premium detergent for all fabrics

Suitable for all kinds of washing machines and bucket washing, this high-quality detergent helps retain your fabric’s colours. If you live in an area with hard water, you’ll appreciate that this detergent comes infused with fabric softener. As it is free from abrasive salts and caustic chemicals, it prevents abrasive damage to your clothes during washing. Developed for use with all fabrics, including silks, cotton, and lace, it helps you retain your clothes’ natural softness.

Buy this detergent to keep your clothes looking as good as new even after several washes.

Leave your clothes dazzling white

Ideal for large households or those on a budget, this detergent will give you spotless whites that will make you the envy of the neighbourhood. It contains specially formulated bleach-free ingredients that boost your clothes whiteness and keeps them from looking grey. What’s more, it gives your clothes a lasting and pleasing fragrance. In this pack, you get 7kgs of fantastic detergent at the price of 5, making it an excellent value for money.

For a cost-effective way to keep your clothes clean and fragrant, add this pack to your cart today.