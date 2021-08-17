The answer to your hunger pangs

This Manchow soup packs a real punch and is sure to get your taste buds tingling. If you are craving something spicy with an oriental flavour, this soup will definitely satisfy your pangs. This noodle soup contains 100% real vegetables including carrots, leeks, and cabbage. You can use a cup of this fantastic soup as a light and healthy alternative to a full meal just before bed. One pack of this soup can serve a family of four, making it a fantastic option for the whole family. Buy it for an authentic taste of the oriental.

For a quick and light light soup

Tomato soups are well-loved and popular with people all around the world. This soup comes packed with vitamin A, vitamin C and Vitamin E. The soup is a perfect combination of tangy, sweet and salty that is sure to please your taste buds. It requires very little preparation time and is ready in just a few minutes. It is a great option for those who do not have the time or go through the hassle of preparing a soup from scratch. Buy this soup for its tangy, heartwarming flavour.

For the health-conscious

This Manchow soup mix contains healthy and low-fat ingredients which makes it ideal for those on diets. The soup contains only natural fibres that are known to regulate blood sugar and lower cholesterol levels. You can have peace of mind knowing that it does not contain MSG, added sugar or added preservatives. Garnishing the soup with a sprinkle of chopped coriander brings you an aroma that is enticing and heavenly at the same time. The soup ships in a pack of 10 and is sure to become a family favourite. Buy it for the health benefits it offers.

Satisfy your spice cravings

This 100% vegetarian soup is specially made to suit the Indian palate. It contains the choicest vegetables and spices to give you a flavour that's tangy and spicy all at once. The taste of this soup is comparable to those of expensive restaurants, at a fraction of the cost. Ready in minutes, it is perfect as a light meal or as an anytime snack. Since it contains few calories, you can enjoy it on days when your diet plans feel a little too restrictive. Buy it for a wholesome soup crafted to tantalize your palate.