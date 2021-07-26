Good all-rounder that’s designed well

The compact size of this fridge combined with its practical features like sliding shelves and LED lights to make it a great pick. It also has a digital inverter compressor that helps cut down electricity consumption and gives the machine a longer life. The stabilizer-free operation will really help if you’re in an area that experiences frequent power cuts or drops in voltage. Along with the digital display, the handle design makes it look quite sleek and minimal. With its 253 L capacity, this refrigerator is a good option for small families, students, or bachelors.

Lots of storage with decent efficiency

There’s lots of storage in this refrigerator and your food will retain its freshness thanks to its humidity control feature and anti-bacterial gasket. Durability is also a big plus of this machine. It comes with a smart inverter compressor which makes it more efficient. The shelves are built from a tempered glass material, which makes them easy to clean and safe, especially if you have younger kids at home. The freezer compartment also turns into a fridge with the press of a button, which is quite useful when you’ve got extra groceries.

Versatile and quick cooling

This refrigerator cools quickly and has different modes for your freezer to suit a variety of situations. These include all-season mode, chef mode, dessert mode, party mode and deep freeze mode. It’s a medium size with a capacity of 265 L. In terms of efficiency, it brings a 3-star BEE rating to the table. Its Zeolite technology helps keep fruits and vegetables fresher for longer. It’s also low on noise and uses intelligent sensing to detect the right amount of cooling needed based on the outside temperature and overall usage. It is also stabilizer-free, so you can buy it if you’re short on space.

Affordable and energy-efficient fridge

This refrigerator offers great build quality along with super quick cooling. The freezer is also a convertible, which comes in quite handy for storage purposes. In addition to its energy-saving mode, the twin inverter technology helps control electricity consumption and keeps your power bill from skyrocketing. The glossy grey finish gives it a premium look as well. If energy efficiency is high on your priority list but you don’t want to break the bank, this is the one to go for.