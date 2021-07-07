Easy protection for hard and soft surfaces

This is a popular choice and for a good reason. It kills 99.9 percent of bacteria, viruses, and other germs. In addition, when sprayed, it leaves the area smelling refreshed and recommended by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). This is a pine fragrance, but Detol also has other scents available, so pick your favorite. To use, shake the can, spray from 12-20cm away and wait for 10s for it to evaporate.

If you're looking for a spray and clean product from a reputable brand, this is one you'll want to check out.

Safe on skin, safe on surfaces

Whether you have to travel often and use public transportation or contact many people, having a handy, pocket-sized germ killer is a good idea. This spray instantly kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses quickly and easily. Safe to use on skin and most other surfaces, there is no wiping required. In addition, this 'no-gas' formula comes in a spill-proof pack, making it convenient to carry and protect yourself at all times. Economically priced, it smells great, and the built-in emollients keep your hands from feeling dry and stretched.

A natural germ killer

Many people prefer harnessing the power of nature to cleaning their hands and homes. So we looked for the most effective disinfectant spray with neem extract and found Nature protect to be the best. This is a cleaning spray that is safe to use on your hands and on surfaces like doorknobs, public transport, in your office, and even when handling delivery packages. A powerful, no gas formula, this spray is known to be antiviral and antibacterial. Just spray and leave it to air-dry; there's no need to wipe it down. So if you're looking for a great disinfectant, this one is a good alternative to harsh chemicals.

Spray and wipe multipurpose spray

Ready to use, spray this cleaner directly on the surface and wipe with a cloth or sponge. Easy to use, this spray kills 99.9 percent of germs, including bacteria and fungi commonly found on multiple surfaces. Now you don't have to struggle to clean up surfaces like kitchen slabs, sinks, stoves, walls behind the stove, dining table, doorknob, cabinet, mirror, fans, windows, refrigerator, and microwaves. Keep this spray handy to clean whenever you need to and leave a lingering citrusy scent in the air. Besides, the large 500ml spray is enough to last you a long time.