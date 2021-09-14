Make effortless kulfi at home

Free from preservatives and artificial colours, this kulfi mix comes loaded with flavour and contains almonds, pistas, and saffron. With a simple three-step process and using the included moulds, you'll find it easy to prepare. Since you can make four mouth-watering kulfis with each box of mix, this set of four boxes is an ideal purchase to keep your pantry stocked up. For best results, serve it with a topping of rose syrup and falooda.

If you're looking for a hassle-free kesar kulfi mix, we highly recommend buying this one.

Delicious kulfis to beat the heat

Ideal for a hot summer day, this kulfi mix will surely please your taste buds and have you craving more. Ready in just a few hours, it requires little preparation time. All you need to do is mix the powder into milk, let it boil, pour it into moulds, and place it in the freezer to set. Ideal for large families or as a dessert for your kid's next party, this set of 3 x 150g boxes is a tasty and economical purchase.

For a cooling dessert with authentic flavours, you can't go wrong buying this one.

Impress your family with high-quality kulfi

Manufactured by a brand that prides itself on its quality, you won't have to second guess yourself when buying this mix. Using this fantastic powder, you'll be able to delight your family and friends with homemade kulfi that boasts a perfect blend of taste and purity. A feature we appreciate is that its ingredients are free from eggs which makes it a suitable dessert option for vegetarians. Additionally, you can have peace of mind knowing that this kulfi powder is also low in cholesterol.

For a simple and tasty dessert mix, this one is a great choice.

Excellent dairy-free option

They say big things come in small packages and this kulfi mix is proof of it. It features only five ingredients- pistachios, almonds, cashew nuts, cardamom, and organic jaggery, making it suitable for vegans and gluten allergies. If you lead a health-conscious lifestyle, you'll appreciate that it contains no trans fats or cholesterol, and you get 6.8g of protein in every serving. Additionally, being a 100% natural product, you won't have to worry about synthetic additives.

For a healthy kulfi option, pick this one.