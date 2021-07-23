Because your skin deserves care

This face wash helps fight acne to leave your skin smooth and revitalized. It contains microbeads for the gentle exfoliation of your skin and to uproot blackheads. The face wash is best used twice a day to see effective results. With its 6-in-1 pimple clearing formula, this face wash is effective in fighting the 6 types of acne like whiteheads, blackheads, papules and pustules. It ships in a 100gm tube, the perfect size to carry along on your travels. Buy it to keep your skin acne-free.

Let your skin breath

This foaming face wash uses pure apple cider vinegar to prevent future breakouts on your skin. The apple cider vinegar kills bacteria, removes excess oil and clears away dead skin cells to leave your skin clean and supple. The addition of vitamins E and B5, repair and soothe damaged skin. The face wash bottle is fitted with a handy, built-in brush to gently exfoliate the skin and clear away dead skin cells. The formula also contains aloe vera extract to soothe inflammations and hydrate your skin. Buy it to help balance oily skin.

A simple solution for clogged pores

This facewash gel contains 1% salicylic acid to reduce new acne caused by clogged skin pores and bacteria. The 1% concentration of salicylic acid in the face wash makes it extremely lightweight and easy to absorb. Salicylic acid also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe inflamed pimples, reducing their redness. Witch hazel, one of the facewash's natural ingredients, deeply cleanses the skin and works with salicylic acid to remove excess oil, lightens acne spots and prevents the occurrence of acne. Buy it to use on all skin types to reduce the occurrence of open pores.

Give your skin an irresistible glow

Dust and pollutants can cause rashes, acne, dryness and even premature aging. This face wash with activated charcoal helps clear away the dirt and impurities on your skin to get it glowing again. The antibacterial and absorbing properties of activated charcoal help to deep clean and exfoliate your pores of impurities to improve your overall complexion. This gentle face wash with its unique formula is suited to all skin types. The face wash ships in a 200gm tube that is travel-friendly. Buy this face wash to exfoliate and revitalize skin damaged by pollutants.