4 cameras for the budding photographer

Top notch Digital SLR Camera

When talking about a DSLR, we’re usually thinking of a fairly large camera. The EOS 200D is a pleasant surprise - compact and chock full of impressive features. It boasts the fantastic Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, a vari-angle screen and Wi-Fi. For anyone who’s just starting out on their photography journey, this is the best camera to have by your side. Practise navigating through the various buttons and settings and you’ll find the menus and modes are easy to adapt. Get great long exposure shots of the moon and make the most of auto-focus in the live view mode for a truly fun experience.

For ultra realistic photographs with ease

The Nikon D5300 offers a higher resolution 24.2-million pixel DX-format CMOS sensor, more AF points than its nearest competitor and the joy of shooting 1080/60p video like never before. Plus the built-in Wi-Fi and GPS are great added features to have built into the package. Lightweight, simple to use and with a pentamirror viewfinder, this camera is easily a budding photographer's dream come true. Shoot in various formats and jpeg or raw, we got some great low light shots, enjoyed making the most of the scene options and created terrific images without too much trouble. There is a learning curve but the juiced up battery lets you get in plenty of practise time and makes this an amazing first serious camera to buy.

Great images with just one click

Sony’s a6000 is a mirrorless midrange camera that’s fully equipped with an excellent set of features that offer stunning image quality and fast continuous performance without breaking the bank. The compact body and added headphones and power bank makes this a great kit for travellers and those on the go who appreciate a competent camera with plenty of settings to play with. Click and store any number of test shots or video clips until you get comfortable with the different modes. We loved its impressive performance in low-light conditions thanks to the smart image processor that gives you high quality even without a flash. One of the best features of this camera is its ultra-fast autofocus mode that allows you to get fast action shots of kids playing football or that superbike zooming by with ease.

Digital Single Lens 4K Mirrorless Camera

A one-of-its kind compact mirrorless camera, the Panasonic Lumix G7 is the next best thing to a full-fledged mid-range DSLR. The camera brings with attractive 4K video recording, plenty of controls and switches, interchangeable lens support and a crisp fully articulated touch screen in a compact easy to carry body. We found this was more than able to grab footage and offer everything needed for vloggers and blogger’s video and photography needs. Though the menu system can take a little getting used to, this camera hits all the right marks and we’re having a hard time finding anything we don’t love. Sturdy and well-built, this is one of the best picks on the market even today.