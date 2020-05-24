4 best trolley bags for your trip

Sleek bags that are easy to carry

Hard shell bags look sleek and are right on trend now. They are great for organising and split the weight into two halves. If you’re travelling with expensive items that are likely to get damaged, then this kind of luggage is the right choice. Complete with a TSA lock and a convenient wet pocket, this eight wheeled case is easy to wheel anywhere. The 360-degree spinner wheels and a sturdy handle allow for effortless movement on rough roads or smooth surfaces. Lightweight and durable, you can make the most of your travel weight allowance within this roomy 44 liter bag.

Adds a lot to your style quotient

When it comes to picking a hard case over a soft case, aesthetics play a big role and it's easy to see how with this Nasher Miles Lombard bag. Functional and aesthetically pleasing the co-extrusion polycarbonate bag is soft, flexible, impact resistant and scratch resistant. This makes maintenance super easy. Besides the telescopic handle slides open easily for quick and effortless manoeuvring through busy airports and stations. The large interiors complete with a mesh zipped pocket help you keep your items organised and separated on the go.

Super light and super strong at the same time

Perhaps one of the biggest pros when it comes to hard sided luggage, is that it will protect your belongings from a sudden downpour or that coffee spill from a clumsy co-passenger equally well. Lighter than most soft shell bags, this one meets cabin bag specifications for most international airlines. Besides features like four double-spinner wheels, a height adjustable handle, an extra-thick ABS hard shell and durable zippers makes this a real winner for leisure travellers. The well-thought-through interiors offer separate pockets for smaller items and a strong organiser made of 150D polyester - what more could you ask for!

Get both, durability and style

Hard sided luggage can be absolute lifesavers especially when it comes to long-haul travel. The one thing you need when travelling to different countries is a suitcase you can depend on. The Tramp and Badger hard sided stroller set is a fantastic idea for long-term travellers who want all the functionality of a hard sided bag without sacrificing on the style quotient. Making a style statement is easy with this lightweight polycarbonate stroller. The polycarbonate material makes it extremely durable as its designed to absorb impact and flex back to its original shape without any permanent damage. Now that’s a huge plus!