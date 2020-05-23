4 best sandals for making a style statement

This is a classic design at its best

If you’re thinking about all-weather wear, that effortlessly transitions from rain to shine and poolside to the beach, then chances are most of you are already thinking about buying a pair of crocs. A classic wardrobe must-have for anyone who loves the outdoors, you can quite literally go anywhere in these. With a heel strap for a more secure fit, you can slide into these lightweight and easy-to-wear clogs anywhere and simply take it all in without worrying about ruining your shoes or hurting your feet. Gal or guy, these unisex shoes are designed to keep you looking and feeling fantastic wherever you go.

Stylish and efficient, this is a must-buy

The classic footwear, thongs or flip flops come to the rescue when you’d like to go barefoot, be it hot concrete or slipper monsoon rains. From its distinctive contrast color to casual styling and quality construction that just stays put, this pair by Bata is the best. Way to go open-toed at your next summer event while staying 100% comfortable throughout and holding on to your sense of style. Made of synthetic material they are easy to care for, while the footbed is cushioned enough to hug the contours of your foot.

Glam up girls, this one is going to be a head-turner

Weddings are colourful affairs and they call for plenty of standing, dancing and running around. A perfect blend of culture and personality, this pair of colourful juttis is just what you need to sail through any event, casual or formal with equal ease. Offering an impeccable sense of glamour and a playfully daring spirit, this colourful pair brings inspiration from Punjab but with a contemporary twist. Besides, with their regal looks and affordable pricing, there is no better way to say welcome summer than to pose for snapshot after snapshot with these beauties on your feet.

Some things never go out of style

There are few things more classic than the Adidas slides with their grippy soles and velcro flap top. We've owned pairs before and are already sold on this super comfortable footwear’s ability to go everywhere and provide great cushioning for the feet. The fit is relaxed and the monochrome contrast colouring keeps things deceptively simple. Keep things laid back and easy going by pairing them with shorts or jeans and step out with confidence. We’ve spotted a number of celebrities who won’t go anywhere without their favourite footwear, so if you don’t already own a pair, these are a great place to start.