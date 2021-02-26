4 Best Ever Robot Vacuum Cleaners To Keep Your Home Spic and Span

Multiple automatic modes

With its smart sensing technology, this robot vacuum cleaner navigates across the floor for a perfect clean-up on a variety of surfaces like carpets, wooden flooring, tiles etc. The vacuum cleaner has different modes you can activate depending on the kind of cleaning you're looking for - dry cleaning mode, wet mop mode, and sanitizing the surface with its UV function. Moreover, it cleans the room automatically and changes the settings as per the situation and also auto docks itself by returning to the charging point when the battery is down. If you're looking for hassle-free cleaning, then this robot vacuum cleaner with a battery life of 90 minutes, is a great solution.

Spotless cleaning on every surface

The robot vacuum cleaner, with its strong suction and multiple modes like carpet, quiet, mopping, turbo, and max, ensures your home is perfectly spotless. You can control it with the Mi Home app that is compatible with any android and iOS smartphones, as well as Alexa. The robot has a run time of 150 minutes when fully charged and is ideal for big rooms. In case the battery is low, it will auto dock itself and continue from where it left off earlier. You can even set a no-go zone or a no-mop zone for the robot to memorize the invisible boundaries. Get this robot vacuum cleaner if you want to make everyday cleaning easy and perfect.

Automatically adjusts modes and strength

This 3-in1 robot vacuum cleaner that sweeps, wet, and dry mops the floor, is built to not just clean, but also to do so while staying out of your way. With its infrared induction, the robot records real-time walking or any other obstructions like furniture and changes its direction to avoid bumping. The robot also has a built-in drop sensing technology to avoid falls from stairs. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can operate this device with a voice command. This is a good option for you to purchase if you want o go for a robot vacuum cleaner with a long endurance capacity.

Real-time cleaning and remote monitoring

The smart app-controlled robot vacuum cleaner can be set up for sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping the floor. Its smart navigation creates a map which the robot then follows for efficient cleaning. Not only does this device clean, but also enables you to remotely monitor your home through the app on your phone with its visual navigation camera. You can switch the camera on and patrol your house in case you want to when you're away on vacation. The robot stops itself from falling, bumping into your furniture, and also charges itself whenever needed. If you're looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that keeps your home cleans and also keeps an eye on it - this one's for you.