Magpie Construction Magic Car/Swing Car Ride-On Toy Car for Kids (1-12-Year-Old) is a very durable swing car made up of PolyPropylene, Mild Steel & Poly Urethane (Virgin Material), ABEC 7 Bearings, Plastic. The bearings allow 100kg of heavy-duty load and its reasonable design with a dip angle of 15° prevents backswing and provides strong support to the baby. The integral link bearing can rotate smoothly by turning the ergonomically designed steering wheel, which can easily control the direction of the car body and the fun of twisting and moving forward with less hand effort. The wear-resisting eva anti-skid wheel gives smooth sliding, shock absorption,noise reduction and is wear-resistant, suitable for all kinds of road.

Toy House Super Guzzi 9 Cento Bike with Rechargeable Battery Operated Ride-On for Kids is entertaining, safe and easy to operate that can be used on any hard surface and lets your child build a happy memory. All products are EN71 certified by stringent European standards and also BIS certified which is defined by Indian standards. The bike is made up of the most durable plastic and is a rechargeable battery operated with a foot accelerator and brake. The exciting bike sound effect and in-built MP3 music input via a USB port give your kid a much better experience and the futuristic lights on the body make it attractive. It can hold 30kgs of weight.Toyhouse is committed to providing the consumer with an absolute reasonable price and value on its entire range of products with a rigorous quality control process.

kidsROAR Ride On Car for Kids 1-5 Years is made up of ABS, eco-friendly material which is free of toxins and highly durable. The high-quality seat and backrest provide a comfortable ride for your kid and it can hold upto 35kg of weight. The throttle pad provides acceleration to the toy car and the anti-skid wheels make the ride smooth and safe for your kid. The ergonomic steering wheel comes with 2 musical buttons one for Horn and the other for in-built Music and AUX port. The front and rear lights and LED display dashboards to make the car look more attractive.

Toyhouse Vespa Rechargeable Battery Operated Ride-on Scooter for Kids makes kids ride on bike toys that are not only entertaining but also safe. All rides on toys are EN71 certified which is defined by stringent European standards. The kids cars/kids bikes are also BIS certified which is defined by Indian standards.This Vespa Rideon scooter is simple for your child to ride on their own with adult supervision. It is battery operated with double motor & Foot accelerated,exciting bike sound effects, Button for start, Digital power display, forward/backward function, MP3 socket with SD/USB card port, adjustable volume, Horn & different inbuilt music for extra style and flair that your child will love.It can hold upto 40kgs of weight and is available in multicolor variants.