Powerful suction for a spotless home

This 1900W vacuum cleaner uses a heavy-duty motor to deliver extremely powerful suction, making daily cleaning quick and easy. It comes with multiple attachments, including a soft brush nozzle which makes it suitable for cleaning all surfaces. Thanks to its effective design, you can empty the collected dirt with minimal effort. Additionally, with its compact design, you'll find it doesn't take up much storage space.

If you're looking for a vacuum that guarantees deep cleaning, pick this one.

Quality at an affordable price

Built from durable materials, you'll find this reasonably-priced vacuum cleaner delivers excellent performance and durability. The machine comes with an integrated handle, large, free-moving wheels, and a 5m cable so you can quickly move it between rooms. At just 78dB, we find it doesn't produce much noise during use and won't cause a disturbance. Designed to be energy efficient, this vacuum cleaner can help you eliminate dust and dirt without the fear of inflated electricity bills.

For a wallet-friendly vacuum cleaner, we recommend buying this one.

Ideal for homes with pets

Designed for efficiency, this vacuum uses a powerful cyclonic action to suck up stubborn dirt. If you have pets at home, you'll appreciate that it comes with an inbuilt HEPA filter that traps up to 99.97% of allergy-causing particles like hair, dander, mites and pollen. In addition, we love that this model features a blower function, so you can use it to eliminate dust and dirt from inaccessible areas like below drawers. With this unit's 7.5m operating range, you'll have no trouble clearing away even the smallest cobwebs on the ceiling.

Buy this vacuum cleaner for freedom from pet hair and allergies.

A vacuum you can depend on

Brought to you by one of the world's leading power tools manufacturers, you don't have to doubt this vacuum's reliability. Convenient and practical, this unit comes with ergonomically shaped nozzles, so you'll have no issues cleaning hard to reach areas like behind the sofa or under cupboards. Its simple design means that it is easy to use, and almost anyone can operate it. Additionally, it features a 2.5L dust bowl that allows you to clean uninterrupted without frequently emptying the collected dirt.

For a vacuum cleaner that's reliable and effortless to use, add this to your cart.