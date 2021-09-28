Superior quality

This three piece suit blazer has a shawl collar and has a single breasted fit with a trendy button style pack. It also has a double vented back and long sleeves. The waist coat combines the shawl collet and comes with a double breaded classical closure style. It is made from superior quality material which is used to give the suit an extraordinary look. This suit is slim fit yet comfortable enough to be worn all day. The three piece suit is suitable for occasions such as wedding, work meetings, get-togethers, date, dinners, etc. it comes in different colours 5 different sizes. Golden Tree Men's Slim Fit 3pcs Suit (Coat, Pant & Waistcoat) should only be dry cleaned and it does not require any harsh chemicals.

Nightout wear

This three piece suit includes a blazer, waistcoat and trouser. The fabric used is glittery yet comfortable at the same time. It can be worn for any special occasions like parties, weddings, festivals or office meetings. You can pair it with a stylish shirt to complete the look. It has a single breasted style with two buttons at the front of the main coat and six buttons at front of the waistcoat. GVC Men's 3-piece Suit is slim fit and requires dry cleaning.

For multiple occasions

This suit set includes a blazer, pants and a waistcoat. It is made from superior quality of polyester and viscose. The fabric is comfortable, breathable, soft, smooth and easy to keep in shape. This set can be washed with hands and require steam ironing. This set comes in affordable price and can be a great choice for any special occasions, both formal and informal. This 3 piece suit has slim fit design and fits right in shape. ShopyBucket Men's Slim Fit 3 pcs Suit (Coat, Pant & Waistcoat) comes in different colours and sizes.

Style and comfort

Dhingra offers comfort and quality suits with the combination of class and fashion. It is a regular size slim fit 3 piece suit which includes a blazer, waistcoat and trouser with a hanger cover. It is made from premium quality material which includes a combination of poly + viscose and cotton. It requires thorough dry cleaning. This 3 piece suit comes in different colours and sizes. To select the correct size, all you have to do is pick ‘6’ inch greater size than your actual jean’s size. Dhingra Men's Slim Fit 3pcs Suit (Coat, Pant & Waistcoat) - 6 Colours is suitable for every special occasion such as festivals, parties, weddings, work meetings, etc.