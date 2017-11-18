Zimbabwe's ruling party to fire Mugabe on Sunday - sources | Reuters

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party will hold a special central committee meeting on Sunday morning to dismiss 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe as its leader, two ZANU-PF sources said on Saturday. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon BulawayoThe meeting, which is scheduled to start at 1030 am (0830 GMT) will also reinstate ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and remove Mugabe’s wife, Grace, from the leadership of the ZANU-PF Women’s League.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.