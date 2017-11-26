Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe to get $10-million payout, immunity from prosecution as part of resignation deal

As part of a deal negotiated before the resignation of Robert Mugabe, the ousted president of Zimbabwe and his wife will receive a "golden handshake" worth not less than $10 million, besides getting immunity from prosecution, according to media reports.

Mugabe, who has also been granted a guarantee that no action will be taken against his family’s extensive business interests, would receive a "cash payment of $5 million" right away, with the remaining to be paid in the following months, The Guardianreported.

The $1,50,000 salary of the 93-year-old former president will also be paid until his death, the report added. The 52-year-old first lady, Grace Mugabe, reviled for her extravagance, will receive half that amount for the rest of her life.

"Government will give him $5 million lump-sum and then the remainder to be paid out in installments," an official told Zimbabwe Independent. "Mugabe will also enjoy full medical cover as well as his full monthly salary. In the event of his death, his wife will be given half salary per month."

The report added that that Mugabe’s negotiators managed to strike a deal with the generals to enable him not to go into exile but rather enjoy his retirement in Zimbabwe with all his benefits.

On 24th November, Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution and assured that his safety will be protected in his home country under a deal that led to his resignation. Mugabe, who had led Zimbabwe from independence in 1980, stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling party turned against him.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president sacked by Mugabe earlier in November, has sworn in as president on Friday.

A government source said Mugabe, who was the world’s oldest serving head of state, told negotiators he wanted to die in Zimbabwe. "It was very emotional for him and he was forceful about it,” a source told Reuters. "For him it was very important that he be guaranteed security to stay in the country...although that will not stop him from travelling abroad when he wants to or has to."

With inputs from Reuters