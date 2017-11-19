Zimbabwe's Mugabe to meet military commanders for talks on Sunday - state TV | Reuters

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe will meet military commanders for talks on Sunday, state broadcaster ZTV said on Saturday, quoting Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori who has been mediating the negotiations. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

