Zimbabwe political crisis: President Robert Mugabe to meet army chiefs in Harare today

Harare: Embattled president Robert Mugabe will meet on Sunday with the army chiefs who took over Zimbabwe in a bid to end the crisis that has gripped the nation, state TV said.

"President Robert Mugabe will meet the commander-elect of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (on Sunday)," said the ZBC broadcaster, citing father Fidelis Mukonori, the catholic priest who is chairing the talks between Mugabe and the military.

The announcement of the crunch talks comes after tens of thousands of overjoyed protesters flooded Zimbabwe's streets on Saturday, celebrating the crumbling of Mugabe's ruthless regime which had controlled the country for nearly 40 years.

The mass turnout came after an unprecedented week in which the military seized power and put Mugabe under house arrest in response to his sacking of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.