Zimbabwe civil society calls for post-Mugabe 'national dialogue' | Reuters

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Platform for Concerned Citizens, a civil society group, called on Tuesday for a far-reaching national dialogue involving all political parties to help plot a new course for the country after the resignation of Robert Mugabe. Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings“A National Transitional Authority must be the final outcome of a national dialogue,” the PCC said in a statement. “We have informed both the government and the military of our view.”

