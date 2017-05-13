Zakir Musa dumps Hizbul Mujahideen after outfit alienates commander for statement against Hurriyat

The war within Hizbul Mujahideen is out in the open as the militant outfit's top leadership has dissociated from the statement of commander Zakir Musa in which he had threatened to behead the Hurriyat leaders for terming the Kashmir struggle as a political movement. Musa, in a fresh video, hit back by saying that he stands by his statement and has dissociated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, but stated that a public warning will be issued before any one is killed.

Hizbul spokesman, Saleem Hashmi, has said that the statement of Musa "isn’t acceptable and that the outfit has nothing to do with it." "This is the personal opinion of Zakir Musa. The resistance leadership and Kashmiri people were taking the movement ahead through united efforts. In these circumstances, any provocative statement or step could prove deadly for the movement," said Hashmi. He said that Hizbul Mujahideen is examining the statement issued by Musa and that they wouldn’t hesitate to take any step in favour of the Kashmir struggle.

However, in the video statement which was issued by Musa, he said, "Hizbul Mujahideen has disassociated itself from my statement so I am disassociating myself from Hizbul. Hizbul said that they have nothing to do with Zakir’s statement. If Hizbul doesn’t represent me then I don’t represent them. Now onwards I have nothing to do with Hizbul. I am on the right path and I am not associated with anybody and we will see who stands with me."

Musa also said that he did not mean to chop heads of every Hurriyat leader but only those who work and support secularism.

"I did not speak about a particular person or Geelani sahib but against those who are talking of freedom for a secular state. I know we will have to fight first the army which has occupied us, but our intention should be to fight for the freedom for Islam and not for the secular state."

Musa said that if militants are fighting for secularism then he will not lay down his life for that. "If we are fighting for the freedom in the name of secularism then I will not shed my blood." He also continued with his threat against moderate separatists. "I didn’t talk about any particular Hurriyat leader, but against those moderates who support secular state after freedom. As I think even if we get freedom we will have to fight against those who are for secular state," he said.

Musa further added that he wants the creation of Islamic state and nothing will deter him from working towards that. "In your opinion it may be too early, but it is important to tell those people. If they support this then they can stand up against us. I don’t care if anyone is with me, but Allah is with me. I stand by what I have said." He said that he has nothing against those who support the Islamic rule. "If their (Geelani and the others) intention is to enforce Shariya then I am not against them."

He said that Indian agencies cannot take advantage of his warning to the Hurriyat leaders and he will issue a public declaration before killing anyone. "People are saying that if anyone kills Hurriyat leaders the blame will come on us. But if we will have to kill anyone we will first issue a public declaration so that no Indian agency can take advantage. I am fighting for freedom for Islam only," he said.

Clarifying his stand, Musa clarified that he has nothing to do with the Islamic State or the al-Qaeda. "I don’t know much about Islamic State and al-Qaeda as I have not done any research on them. But we can’t believe those who are issuing declarations from their cozy rooms. I don’t know whether Islamic State or al-Qaeda is right or wrong."

In the video message, he doesn't mind being called a RAW agent if he is talking about reposing faith of Islam. "If I say that we have to keep hope on Allah and this makes me Indian agent or part of Islamic State or Qaeda, then I am a RAW agent. It is Allah which decides on the life and death of people. It does not matter whether I live or die till I remember to fight for Islam and not a secular state. Some people will think I am wrong, but I am not against any particular person. If we keep hope on people then even if we have nuclear weapons we will not get help. We have to repose faith on Allah. I have talked of hanging only those who are for secular state."

He has also said that final goal of the militants should be to create Islamic state. "Some people are talking about Khilafat. We have to fight first oppression and then enforce Islamic shariah."