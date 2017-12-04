You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Yemen's rebel-controlled interior ministry claims former president Ali Abdullah Saleh has been killed; no confirmation yet

WorldAFPDec, 04 2017 19:03:30 IST

Sanaa, Yemen: Yemen's rebel-controlled interior ministry on Monday announced the "killing" of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, as a video emerged showing what appeared to be Saleh's corpse.

"The interior ministry announces the end of the crisis of militias and the killing of their leader and a number of his criminal supporters," an anchor said on the rebels' official Al-Masirah television, referring to armed supporters of Saleh.

File image of Ali Abdullah Saleh. AP

File image of former Yemen president Ali Abdullah Saleh. AP

Saleh on Saturday announced the end of his alliance with the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, with whom he has jointly ruled the capital for three years.

The statement came shortly after a video began to circulate on social media showing what appeared to be a dead Saleh, wrapped in a floral-print blanket with a severe head injury.


The 75-year-old strongman ruled Yemen for more than three decades, until his ouster under popular and political pressure in 2012.


Published Date: Dec 04, 2017 06:48 pm | Updated Date: Dec 04, 2017 07:03 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 16: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores